Research Reveals Dramatic Increase In People Encountering Online Scams Whilst Working From Home During The Coronavirus Crises

Some 26% of people claim they have seen an increase in the level of online scams and phishing attacks they face since they started working from home during the Coronavirus crisis, with just 7% saying it has fallen.

The findings (1) are from DSA Connect, an IT asset disposal company that specialises in the permanent deletion and destruction of electronic data, which also reveals that 5% of people say they have fallen victim to an online scam since the lockdown began.

These findings are all the more concerning because 8% of people say that since they started working from home, they now have greater access to confidential data compared to 6% who say they have less.

Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect said: “We are seeing the perfect storm for a dramatic increase in data breaches. Since the Coronavirus crisis started there has been a huge increase in phishing websites, workforces have become depleted, employees working from home are more susceptible to cyber-attacks, and our research suggests they now have greater access to even more confidential data.”

“Employers should look to enhance their data security measures to reduce the chances of falling victim to a cyber-attack and suffering a data breach.”

