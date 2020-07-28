IoT BotnetsAnd Shifting Ransomware Are Raising The Stakes For Enterprises Worldwide

A new report from Nozomi Networks Labs finds cyber threats against Operational Technology (OT) and IoT infrastructure continued to grow in number and impact in the first half of 2020.

OT-reliant organisations are increasingly embracing IoT devices, and COVID-19 has forced a global shift to remote work. Unfortunately, threat actors appear to be capitalising on these trends. In the first six months of this year, hackers used IoT botnets and shifting ransomware tactics as their weapons of choice for targeting OT and IoT networks.

Nozomi Networks’ “OT/IoT Security Report,” gives an overview of the most active OT and IoT threats seen by Nozomi Networks Labs in the first half of this year. The report found: