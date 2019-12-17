Bitglass 2019 Financial Breach Report: More Than 60% Of All Leaked Records In Past Year Exposed By Financial Services Firms

Hacking and Malware Cause 75% of all Data Breaches in the Financial Services Industry

Bitglass, the Next-Gen Cloud Security company, today released its 2019 Financial Breach Report: The Financial Matrix. Each Year, Bitglass analyses the latest trends, the biggest breaches, and the top threats facing financial services organisations.

This year’s study found that only 6% of all breaches in 2019 were suffered by financial services firms. However, these breaches compromised significantly more records than those that occurred in other industries. In total, more than 60% of all leaked records in 2019 were exposed by financial services organisations. This is at least partially due to the Capital One mega breach, which compromised more than 100 million records. Despite this outlier, average breaches in financial services companies still tend to be larger and more detrimental than other sectors’ breaches. Fortunately, they do occur less often.

“Given that organisations in the financial services industry are entrusted with highly valuable, personally identifiable information (PII), they represent an attractive target for cybercriminals,” said Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass. “Hacking and malware are leading the charge against financial services and the costs associated with breaches are growing. Financial services organisations must get a handle on data breaches and adopt a proactive security strategy if they are to properly protect data from an evolving variety of threats.”

Key Findings