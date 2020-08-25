RESEARCH REVEALS INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT A FUTURE RISE IN THE VALUE OF BITCOIN

Year to date, the value of Bitcoin has increased by around 64% and one Bitcoin is now worth around $11,500 (1), and new research (2) reveals
Evertas, the world’s first crypto asset insurance company, which focuses on covering institutional holders of crypto assets
In December 2017, Bitcoin nearly hit $20,000, and 22% of institutional investors think it could reach this figure next year, with 28% anticipating this will happen in 2022.
One key reason for the recent rise in the value of Bitcoin is its recent ‘halving’ (which happened in May), as the two previous times this happened led to rises in the valuation of the cryptocurrency. This helps explain why one in four institutional investors (24%) think the recent halving will lead to a dramatic increase in the amount invested in Bitcoin, and 68% think it will lead to a slight increase.
J. Gdanski, CEO and Founder of Evertas, said: “
“The crypto asset market must address these issues if they are really going to capitalise in full on the growing interest institutional investors are showing in these assets.”
Earlier this year, Evertas completed a Seed Stage funding round
It also received its license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority to start operating from the jurisdiction. It operates as a ‘Class 3A’ insurer. (3)