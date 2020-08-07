LogMeIn Introduces New LastPass Security Dashboard and Dark Web Monitoring, Delivering a Complete Command Center for Managing Digital Security

London, UK – August 5th, 2020 – LastPass by LogMeIn today unveiled a new Security Dashboard, providing end-users with a complete overview of the security of their online accounts and actionable steps to strengthen their online security. Building on the original LastPass Security Challenge, the new LastPass Security Dashboard now includes dark web monitoring, a new feature available to LastPass Premium, Families and Business customers, that proactively watches for breach activity and alerts users when they need to take action. In addition to displaying weak and reused passwords, the new Security Dashboard now gives all LastPass users, regardless of tier, a full picture of their online security, providing complete control over their digital life and peace of mind that accounts are protected.

A recent LastPass survey of more than 3,000 global consumers found that 40 percent of people don’t know what the dark web is, let alone know when their data is compromised. The majority (86 percent) claim they have no way of even knowing if their information is on the dark web. During a time where much of the world is spending more time online and the cyber threats facing consumers and businesses are at an all-time high, it’s critical to be in control of your online assets and protect yourself from data breaches.

The new LastPass dark web monitoring feature proactively checks email addresses and usernames against a 3rdparty database of breached credentials. If that email address has been found in the database, the user will be immediately notified by email and with a message directly in their LastPass Security Dashboard. From there, users will be prompted to update the password for that compromised account.

It’s extremely important to be informed of ways to protect your identity if your login, financial, or personal information is compromised. Adding dark web monitoring and alerting into our Security Dashboard was a no brainer for us. LastPass already takes care of your passwords, and now you can extend that protection to more parts of your digital life,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management, IAM at LogMeIn. “LastPass is now equipped to truly be your home for managing your online security – making it simple to take action and stay safe in an increasingly digital world. With LastPass, all your critical information is safe so you can access it whenever and wherever you need to.”

The new Security Dashboard is now available for all LastPass users in their LastPass vault. LastPass Premium, Families, and Business customers will be able to activate dark web monitoring, at no additional cost, from the Security Dashboard.