Cloud Security Alliance Announces Availability Of Key Cloud Security Assessment And Guidance Documents In 10 Additional Languages

Cloud Controls Matrix, Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire, and PLA Code of Conduct for GDPR Compliance available to global audience

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced today that three of its most popular assessment and guidance documents that ensure compliance with cloud security protocols are now, in the context of an agreement with OneTrust, available in 10 languages. TheCloud Controls Matrix, Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire, and Privacy Level Agreement Code of Conduct for GDPR Compliance are now available in Spanish (ES), German (DE), French (FR), Italian (IT), Japanese (JA), Danish (DA), Dutch (NL), Portuguese (PT), Romanian (RO), and Swedish (SV).

“By expanding language formats, it’s our hope that these translations will facilitate the adoption of these valuable assets by even more organizations around the globe,” said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance. “As the cloud continues to grow in importance in today’s business landscape, the ability to ascertain which providers are mapping to security and compliance standards is an integral part of doing business. Moreover, the need to stay on the right side of privacy regulations are essential as enterprises continue to expand their business scope.”

About the frameworks:

Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM): A cybersecurity control framework for cloud computing, composed of 133 control objectives that are structured in 16 domains covering all key aspects of the cloud technology. It can be used as a tool for the systematic assessment of a cloud implementation, and provides guidance on which security controls should be implemented by which actor within the cloud supply chain. The controls framework is aligned to the Security Guidance v4 and is currently considered a de-facto standard for cloud security assurance and compliance.

Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ): A companion to the CCM that provides a set of “yes or no” questions a cloud consumer or auditor may wish to ask a cloud provider. Based on the security controls in the CCM, the questions can be used to document which security controls exist in a provider’s IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS offerings. Over 500 organizations currently use the CAIQ to submit self-assessments on the STAR registry.