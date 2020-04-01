Zoom Under Increased Scrutiny As Popularity Soars

As reported by BBC News, videoconferencing app Zoom has come under fresh high-level scrutiny as its popularity soars during the coronavirus pandemic. New York’s attorney general has written to the firm raising concerns over its ability to cope with the rise in users. Zoom, which is being used by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for video Cabinet meetings, has also come under fire from the FBI according to TechRepublic. The FBI “has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images, and threatening language,” said a statement released Monday.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
April 01, 2020
Other end-to-end encrypted video platforms exist and offer more privacy based communications.
Video conferencing is a fantastic necessity in times like these but it is vitally important to understand the security and privacy concerns that go in parallel with this increasingly popular form of communication. For social and light business meetings they are fine as long as users realise what data is being shared by Zoom to third parties. I certainly wouldn’t recommend using free software for ....
