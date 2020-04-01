Zoom Under Increased Scrutiny As Popularity Soars

As reported by BBC News, videoconferencing app Zoom has come under fresh high-level scrutiny as its popularity soars during the coronavirus pandemic. New York’s attorney general has written to the firm raising concerns over its ability to cope with the rise in users. Zoom, which is being used by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for video Cabinet meetings, has also come under fire from the FBI according to TechRepublic. The FBI “has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images, and threatening language,” said a statement released Monday.