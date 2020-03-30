Xbox Series X $100 Million Hacker Threat – Expert Reaction

196 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

A hacker has threatened to ‘leak everything’ about the graphics source code for the Xbox Series X console, according to T3. While Microsoft has revealed much about the console since it was unveiled last year, including the hardware specs in full, and has even launched a new website for the console, some information it would rather not be made public is now under threat of being leaked.

The hacker claims to have GPU source code, and has threatened to “leak everything” if she doesn’t find a buyer – or at least someone willing to pay her not to do it – at a cost of $100m. But AMD doesn’t seem to be willing to do business; it’s doubling down, meaning that either it’s incomplete source code in the hacker’s possession, or the information isn’t a security threat, and won’t reveal any company secrets to competitors.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 30, 2020
Companies should not financially negotiate with cyber criminals, as you cannot ever trust their side of the deal.
It is always a tough decision for a company if they find themselves in this predicament, especially under time constraints when they are fearful of public disclosures. However, companies should not financially negotiate with cyber criminals, as you cannot ever trust their side of the deal. When data is breached, you may never know if they will keep to their end of the bargain, as they could simply ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article