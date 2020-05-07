World Password Day – Cybersecurity Expert Comments

Intel created World Password Day (the first Thursday of May, which is May 7 in 2020) to address the critical need for solid passwords to protect our critical assets such as our bank accounts, our health records or maybe just our emails. We spoke with number of experts to highlight the importance of password and what are the best practices to create an effective password.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Terry Ray, Senior Vice President and Fellow ,  Imperva
May 07, 2020
Please change your password regularly and always use very strong passwords.
This World Password Day is like no other. In years gone by, we didn’t face the challenge of a large number of employees working from home and even more susceptible to cyber threats. We have all heard the radio adverts and the ongoing plea to protect yourselves when it comes to banking, shopping online and downloading files, but we are forgetting one of the simplest tasks – changing your pass ....
[Read More >>]
Csaba Galffy, Product Marketing Manager of MFA and Password Management,  One Identity
May 07, 2020
Now is the best time to implement the most recent updates in password policy guidelines.
Csaba Galffy, Product Marketing Manager of MFA and Password Management and One Identity: "A compromised password is always costly – and the stakes are now higher than ever. Organisations finding themselves having to roll out remote access have effectively created a whole new attack surface. Potential attackers now don’t have to deal with the physical security of your office buildings, and a ....
[Read More >>]
Joseph Carson, Thycotic,  Chief Security Scientist
May 07, 2020
Ensure that you have started to use passphrases to help make your password long and include some complexity as well.
World Password Day is a day to review your password hygiene to ensure you are up to date with the latest best practices. It is always important to review your current password habits and one of the most important topics this year is which of your passwords is the only thing protection your accounts, meaning you have not combined it with another security control such as two-factor authentication. ....
[Read More >>]
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA,  OneLogin
May 07, 2020
OneLogin’s survey also highlights that UK consumers are the worst in the world for WiFi security.
Working from home can often blur the line between work and leisure as many share or use work devices outside of office hours. This issue is highlighted by OneLogin’s World Password Day survey where 1 in 5 global respondents admitted to sharing the password to their corporate device with a spouse or child. However, World Password Day today presents the opportunity to promote and implement good pa ....
[Read More >>]
Mark de Simone, VP and MD, UK and Nordics, MEA, Italy, India and Asia ,  Wallix
May 07, 2020
With privileged access, users will have a limited view into highly sensitive data.
The consequences of a password breach can be catastrophic, providing cyber criminals with an open door to highly-sensitive company data. As a result, we have seen many organisations trying to enhance password security, by creating minimum complexity requirements and implementing frequent rotation. However, the challenge is that strong password security is often now seen as a trade-off, between wha ....
[Read More >>]
Allen Storey, Chief Product Officer ,  Intercede
May 07, 2020
It’s time we confined passwords to history and replaced them with something fit for purpose.
World Password Day is intended to raise awareness of good password hygiene and promote the use of strong passwords to protect ourselves and our networks from harm. However, in 2020, with the vast majority of data breaches being caused by weak or compromised user credentials, passwords are the security equivalent of locking a cardboard front door. It’s high time we looked beyond passwords to more ....
[Read More >>]
Adam Palmer, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist ,  Tenable
May 07, 2020
Everytime a researcher with time on their hands searches through the stolen password databases.
Inspired by Mark Burnett’s book – Perfect Passwords, Intel took the initiative and introduced ‘World Password Day’ in 2013 to raise awareness to the importance of creating strong passwords – seven years later and it’s still a bone of contention! The sheer volume of stolen users’ passwords available for sale on the Dark Web highlights that the issue is less about creating strong passw ....
[Read More >>]
Anthony Dickinson, CRO 2MC,  TUV Rheinland
May 07, 2020
These should be at least 12 characters long with a combination of letters, numbers and symbols.
The best thing you can do is have a password manager and make sure you have a different password for every login. These should be at least 12 characters long with a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. While it will be impossible to remember all of these passwords, I recommend using the technological affordances granted to us by deploying a password manager. This means that your account wi ....
[Read More >>]

