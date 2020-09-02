WordPress Critical Vulnerability – Industry Comment

Following the news that hackers are exploiting a critical vulnerability affecting more than 350,000 WordPress sites, please see comment below from cybersecurity expert.

Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate,  Sonatype
September 02, 2020
Attacks against File Manager are already spreading at speed. Businesses must patch now to stop hackers in their tracks.
The attacks against WordPress’ File Manager underscore the critical need for companies to automate open source security. WordPress has been quick to fix the flaw, but hackers will continue to look for vulnerable versions to exploit. Operations teams are now in a race against time between adversarial attacks, and must urgently update their applications. If your automation is faster than evil, yo ....
