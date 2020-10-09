Wisepay: School Payments Service Hit By Cyber-Attack

As reported by BBC News, parents who made payments to UK schools in recent days via the Wisepay service have been warned their card details have been compromised. Wisepay said a hack of its website meant an attacker was able to harvest payment details between 2 and 5 October via a spoof page. Attempted payments to about 300 schools have been affected by the scam.

The hacker had managed to find a “backdoor” into the system’s database and had modified one page. As a result, when users clicked to make a payment, they were redirected to an external page controlled by the attacker.