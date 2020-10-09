Wisepay: School Payments Service Hit By Cyber-Attack

As reported by BBC News, parents who made payments to UK schools in recent days via the Wisepay service have been warned their card details have been compromised. Wisepay said a hack of its website meant an attacker was able to harvest payment details between 2 and 5 October via a spoof page. Attempted payments to about 300 schools have been affected by the scam.

The hacker had managed to find a “backdoor” into the system’s database and had modified one page. As a result, when users clicked to make a payment, they were redirected to an external page controlled by the attacker.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Anurag Kahol, CTO,  Bitglass
October 09, 2020
A staggering 59% of consumers reuse passwords across multiple accounts.
Payment card-skimming malware continues to be a security challenge for retailers around the globe. Unfortunately, when armed with payment card information or personally identifiable information (PII), malicious parties can make fraudulent purchases, sell said data on the dark web for a quick profit, and much more. A staggering 59% of consumers reuse passwords across multiple accounts. This means ....
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
October 09, 2020
It once again highlights the importance of due diligence for all websites handling people’s personal information.
These attacks cleverly penetrate a website and take copies of all payments with ease and without the owners’ knowledge. It once again highlights the importance of due diligence for all websites handling people’s personal information, particularly financial. The exposure of financial data can be very damaging, particularly to those who don’t take any notice of the given security advice. Any ....
