WHO Emails, Passwords Leaked – Cybersecurity Expert Comments

A news release issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) today says this week, some 450 active WHO email addresses and passwords were leaked online along with thousands belonging to others working on the novel coronavirus response. The leaked credentials did not put WHO systems at risk because the data was not recent. However, the attack did impact an older extranet system, used by current and retired staff as well as partners. WHO is now migrating affected systems to a more secure authentication system.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Colin Bastable, CEO , Lucy Security
April 26, 2020
The common “covid” nature of the organizations targeted strongly suggests that they are old credentials.
These credentials are most likely from earlier data breaches, usually where people have used work emails on compromised third-party sites, hotel bookings, rewards programs, etc. The common “covid” nature of the organizations targeted strongly suggests that they are old credentials that have been bundled to take advantage of the current Wuhan virus crisis. The leaks may also be tied to politica ....These credentials are most likely from earlier data breaches, usually where people have used work emails on compromised third-party sites, hotel bookings, rewards programs, etc. The common “covid” nature of the organizations targeted strongly suggests that they are old credentials that have been bundled to take advantage of the current Wuhan virus crisis. The leaks may also be tied to political hostility to the Gates Foundation’s work on vaccinations and its participation in an October 2019 pandemic wargaming session, Event 201. So this “leak” may be a politically-motivated action designed to capitalize on the WHO’s woes and Gates drive to promote his Foundation’s vaccines combined with tech-based lockdown “passports.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]