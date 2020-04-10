White House Phishing Scam – Expert Comments

Phishing scammers have started to impersonate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in emails that distribute malware or perform extortion scams. In phishing emails discovered by an email security firm called Inky, threat actors try to impersonate the White House who is sending out Coronavirus guidelines on behalf of President Trump. These emails state they are the latest “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” and prompt the recipient to click on a link to download a document.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
April 10, 2020
Hackers have their act together.
Hackers have their act together. They realize that this is not about IT security and firewall breaches or backdoors. It is about consumer behavior, social engineering, exploiting human reactions, deceiving, confusing and persuading people to open the front door. While 75 percent of the US population is hiding under the bed, 100 percent of cyber-criminals are taking every advantage. The only way to ....
