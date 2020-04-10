White House Phishing Scam – Expert Comments

Phishing scammers have started to impersonate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in emails that distribute malware or perform extortion scams. In phishing emails discovered by an email security firm called Inky, threat actors try to impersonate the White House who is sending out Coronavirus guidelines on behalf of President Trump. These emails state they are the latest “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” and prompt the recipient to click on a link to download a document.

