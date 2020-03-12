Whisper App Exposes Intimate Secrets Of Nearly A Billion Users – Experts Insight

As reported by TechRadar, an investigation by The Washington Post has revealed that Whisper (a social media platform that’s core focus is to allow its users to anonymously share secrets ) left the information of nearly 900 million users exposed to anyone that wanted to view it, located in a database that wasn’t password protected and was accessible by the public. The database contained a variety of compromising user details that are tied to each ‘whisper’ (the platform’s name for a post), including sexual orientation, gender, age, ethnicity, nickname, place of work and the location data for the user’s last post.