Whisper App Exposes Intimate Secrets Of Nearly A Billion Users – Experts Insight

As reported by TechRadar, an investigation by The Washington Post has revealed that Whisper (a social media platform that’s core focus is to allow its users to anonymously share secrets ) left the information of nearly 900 million users exposed to anyone that wanted to view it, located in a database that wasn’t password protected and was accessible by the public. The database contained a variety of compromising user details that are tied to each ‘whisper’ (the platform’s name for a post), including sexual orientation, gender, age, ethnicity, nickname, place of work and the location data for the user’s last post.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 12, 2020
Criminals can do a lot of damage with such information and this should not be taken lightly.
If companies are still leaving data online, unprotected without a password, they should face the consequences of their actions. Sensitive information should be considered their most valuable asset and requires constant monitoring for its security. Such information as ‘nickname’ could even pose a risk with answering basic “forgotten password” security questions, should criminals want to ....
