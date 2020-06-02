Whay Expert Says On Government Cyber Security Programme For Students Begins Its Fourth Year

- The government-backed online cyber security training programme, which has seen more than 65,000 students take part in recent years, is to begin its fourth year early to capitalise on the thousands of young people who are currently unable to attend school.
- Led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by global IT security training organisation SANS Institute, Cyber Discovery was first launched in the school year 2017/18 and aims to help close the UK’s cyber security skills gap by inspiring teenagers to pursue a career in the industry.
- The programme is comprised of four phases: an initial assessment stage called CyberStart Assess; CyberStart Game and CyberStart Essentials, designed to enhance the skills of those who have made it through the initial assessment stage.
- This year the programme, which usually kicks-off at the start of the new school year in September, will begin on 2 June. The early start will give students aged 13-18, currently studying away from the classroom, the opportunity to take part in the ‘CyberStart Assess’ phase during the summer. Those successful will qualify for the advanced learning phases of the programme beginning in October.
- Cyber Discovery is a part of the government’s wider CyberFirst UK skills programme for young people.
- Registration details here: https://joincyberdiscovery.com/
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister, GOV.UK
June 02, 2020
Fourth year of Cyber Discovery launched early (on 2 June 2020) to allow students to take part at home.
This initiative gives teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provides a glimpse into the life of a cyber security professional. We have a world-leading cyber sector protecting the country and our digital economy and we must continue to inspire the next generation of talent to help maintain this position. As the assessment phase opens I encourage all teens who enjoy a cha ....This initiative gives teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provides a glimpse into the life of a cyber security professional. We have a world-leading cyber sector protecting the country and our digital economy and we must continue to inspire the next generation of talent to help maintain this position. As the assessment phase opens I encourage all teens who enjoy a challenge to put their skills to the test.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]