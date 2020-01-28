What Experts Say On New UK IoT Legislation

All Internet of Things and consumer smart devices will need to adhere to specific security requirements, under new government proposals.

The aim of the legislation is to help protect UK citizen and businesses from the threats posed by cyber criminals increasingly targeting Internet of Things devices.

The proposed measures from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been developed in conjunction with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and come following a consultation period with information security experts, product manufacturers and retailers and others.

“Our new law will hold firms manufacturing and selling internet-connected devices to account and stop hackers threatening people’s privacy and safety,” said Matt Warman, minister for digital and broadband at DCMS.

It is currently unclear how these rules will be enforced under any future law. While the government has said that its “ambition” is to introduce legislation in this area, and said this would be done “as soon as possible”, there is no detail on when this would take place.