What Experts Say On EU Investigating Instagram Over Child Data Violations

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is investigating Instagram over how the platform handles personal data of children. If the company has broken any privacy laws, Facebook, the parent company could be liable to pay a huge fine. Recently, reports highlighting Instagram’s inability to protect data gained traction online. According to the reports, Instagram allowed email addresses and phone numbers of minors, or those aged below 18, to become public.

Full story here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/ news/business-54594825