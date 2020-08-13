What expert says on survey on the implementation of cloud security best practices

Tripwire has today released the results of a survey on the implementation of cloud security best practices. Conducted by Dimensional Research last month, the survey evaluated the opinions of 310 security professionals. According to the survey, a number of organizations face shortcomings in monitoring and securing their cloud environments. A majority of security professionals (76%) state they have difficulty maintaining security configurations in the cloud, and 37% said their risk management capabilities in the cloud are worse compared with other parts of their environment. Almost all (93%) are concerned about human error causing accidental exposure of their cloud data. Attackers are known to run automated searches to find sensitive data exposed in the cloud, making it critical for organizations to monitor their cloud security posture on a recurring basis and fix issues immediately. However, Tripwire’s report found that only 21% of organizations assess their overall cloud security posture in real-time or near real-time. While 21% said they conduct weekly evaluations, 58% do so only monthly or less frequently. Despite widespread worry about human errors, 22% still assess their cloud security posture manually.

