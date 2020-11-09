What Expert Says On The Report: Almost A Quarter Of Firms Still Not Using Automated AML Checks By Security Experts November 9, 2020 101 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email In response to reports that 21% of business decision-makers say they do not trust any of their anti-money laundering (AML) checks to be automated, an expert from Acuant offers perspective. EXPERTS COMMENTS Malini Gujral, Vice President , Acuant November 09, 2020 the businesses that have yet to implement automation when it comes to AML checks are the late adopters in this case. This research validates the importance of automated Anti Money Laundering checks in recent years. If your business is online, transaction speed is faster than a team of people can keep up with; automated solutions powered by AI are better at analyzing and acting on large amounts of data. Every adoption cycle has a curve that includes early adopters, mainstream and the late adopters – the bu ....[Read More >>]This research validates the importance of automated Anti Money Laundering checks in recent years. If your business is online, transaction speed is faster than a team of people can keep up with; automated solutions powered by AI are better at analyzing and acting on large amounts of data. Every adoption cycle has a curve that includes early adopters, mainstream and the late adopters – the businesses that have yet to implement automation when it comes to AML checks are the late adopters in this case. When it comes to compliance software, the best solutions are solutions that are easy to deploy and adjust, and that don’t compromise other capabilities that do this as well. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
