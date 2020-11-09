What Expert Says On The Report: Almost A Quarter Of Firms Still Not Using Automated AML Checks

In response to reports that 21% of business decision-makers say they do not trust any of their anti-money laundering (AML) checks to be automated, an expert from Acuant offers perspective. 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Malini Gujral, Vice President ,  Acuant
November 09, 2020
the businesses that have yet to implement automation when it comes to AML checks are the late adopters in this case.
This research validates the importance of automated Anti Money Laundering checks in recent years. If your business is online, transaction speed is faster than a team of people can keep up with; automated solutions powered by AI are better at analyzing and acting on large amounts of data. Every adoption cycle has a curve that includes early adopters, mainstream and the late adopters – the businesses that have yet to implement automation when it comes to AML checks are the late adopters in this case.
