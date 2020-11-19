Expert Comments

What Expert Says On New Canadian Privacy Law

by
by

Canada has introduced the Digital Charter Implementation Act — officially called an “Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts.” It represents one of the biggest shakeups in Canada’s privacy law in decades. f the bill passes, companies could face fines of up to five per cent of global revenue or $25 million — whichever is greater — for the most serious offences. Officials said the legislation provides for the heaviest fines among the G7 nations’ privacy laws.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Trevor Morgan
November 19, 2020
Product Manager
comforte AG
Steeper fines only add to the incentive for companies to comply with data privacy mandates.
The introduction of Canada’s proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act continues the trend toward tighter governmental regulation of businesses handling and processing consumers’ private and sensitive data. Steeper fines only add to the incentive for companies to comply with data privacy mandates, joining other negative outcomes such as tarnished brand reputation and loss of trust in the off.....Read More
The introduction of Canada’s proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act continues the trend toward tighter governmental regulation of businesses handling and processing consumers’ private and sensitive data. Steeper fines only add to the incentive for companies to comply with data privacy mandates, joining other negative outcomes such as tarnished brand reputation and loss of trust in the offending business. The move should serve as a strong reminder to businesses located or operating in Canada that data security is paramount to doing business in the country. Each organization should rethink how they protect sensitive data throughout its entire lifecycle, including knowing where this data is within their infrastructure, the level of sensitivity, and the right way to protect sensitive information. Data-centric security measures such as tokenization and format-preserving encryption are far more effective than perimeter-based methods, facilitating data freedom of movement that businesses need in order to use that information effectively while complying with strong data privacy regulations such as this proposed act.  Read Less

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Android Chat App With 100 Million Installs...

Unprotected S3 Buckets Results In Over 80,000 ID Cards And...

Cyber Security Predictions 2021: Experts’ Responses

Expert Advice In Reference Of Chaes Malware Strikes MercadoLivre

Experts On Report: HMRC Reports 75% Surge In Email Attacks...

A New Data Reveals Phishing Related To Amazon Is Up...

Firefox Update Offers Always-on HTTPS – Response From Industry Expert.

Hackers Probing 1.5 Million WordPress Sites With Epsilon Framework Themes

Expert Insight On Cryptocurrency Exchange Liquid Confirms HacK

Worst Passwords Of 2020 – Experts Perspectives

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.