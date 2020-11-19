What Expert Says On New Canadian Privacy Law

Canada has introduced the Digital Charter Implementation Act — officially called an “Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts.” It represents one of the biggest shakeups in Canada’s privacy law in decades. f the bill passes, companies could face fines of up to five per cent of global revenue or $25 million — whichever is greater — for the most serious offences. Officials said the legislation provides for the heaviest fines among the G7 nations’ privacy laws.

Experts Comments