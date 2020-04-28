Warwick University Hides Hack From Students And Staff – Experts Comments

It has been reported that Warwick University was hacked and kept breach secret from students and staff. The security incident occurred when a staff member installed remote-viewing software enabling hackers to steal sensitive personal information on students, staff and even volunteers taking part in research studies. The university’s security system was reportedly so poor, it was impossible for Warwick to detect what data had been stolen and who was impacted.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Anna Russell, EMEA VP, comforte AG
April 28, 2020
With modern solutions such as FPE or tokenization, you can render PII (including names, addresses, and IDs) useless to hackers.
Given the troves of personal information stored within universities and other higher education institutions, they will always be a target for cybercriminals. As a private individual, sometimes there’s no way to be sure that the services we use are protected by an adequate amount of security. Even if you don’t enter your ID, name, address, or even payment details, they can be used to start frau ....Given the troves of personal information stored within universities and other higher education institutions, they will always be a target for cybercriminals. As a private individual, sometimes there’s no way to be sure that the services we use are protected by an adequate amount of security. Even if you don’t enter your ID, name, address, or even payment details, they can be used to start fraudulent activities. Nevertheless, organizations have to disclose a breach and inform users as soon as possible to preserve trust. A fast response is only possible when already having a sophisticated incident response strategy in place. While the chances of being breached are higher than ever before, there is not much you can do about it. With an ever-growing attack surface, building just another wall around your network is not the best way forward. Especially when it comes to phishing attacks. In the end, the most important thing to do is to protect your customers' data. With modern solutions such as FPE or tokenization, you can render PII (including names, addresses, and IDs) useless to hackers.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]