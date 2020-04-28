Warwick University Hides Hack From Students And Staff – Experts Comments

It has been reported that Warwick University was hacked and kept breach secret from students and staff. The security incident occurred when a staff member installed remote-viewing software enabling hackers to steal sensitive personal information on students, staff and even volunteers taking part in research studies. The university’s security system was reportedly so poor, it was impossible for Warwick to detect what data had been stolen and who was impacted.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
April 28, 2020
Individuals could be put at more risk by not disclosing the breach to them.
Suffering breaches are part and parcel for most organisations these days and a cost of doing business with any digital resources. However, transparency is a key part of incident response and it's imperative that impacted parties are notified as soon as feasible. This isn't just pragmatic from an operational perspective, but also required from GDPR. Individuals could be put at more risk by not di ....
Anna Russell, EMEA VP,  comforte AG
April 28, 2020
With modern solutions such as FPE or tokenization, you can render PII (including names, addresses, and IDs) useless to hackers.
Given the troves of personal information stored within universities and other higher education institutions, they will always be a target for cybercriminals. As a private individual, sometimes there’s no way to be sure that the services we use are protected by an adequate amount of security. Even if you don’t enter your ID, name, address, or even payment details, they can be used to start frau ....
