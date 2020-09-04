Warner Music Discloses Months-long Web Skimming Incident: Expert Commentary

Music recording powerhouse Warner Music Group has disclosed a months-long web skimming security incident that involved some of the company’s online stores. Warner Music said hackers compromised a number of US based e-commerce between April 25 and August 5 hosted by external serviec provider.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Raif Mehmet, Sales Director , Bitglass
September 04, 2020
Payment card-skimming malware continues to be a security challenge for retailers around the globe.
Payment card-skimming malware continues to be a security challenge for retailers around the globe. British Airways, Newegg, and now Warner Music Group, have all been victims of Magecart's malware, highlighting the need for security solutions which monitor for vulnerabilities and threats, across all devices and applications, in real time. With these capabilities, retailers can be proactive in detecting and thwarting breaches before they happen, ensuring that their customers' sensitive information is protected.
