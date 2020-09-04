Warner Music Discloses Months-long Web Skimming Incident: Expert Commentary

Music recording powerhouse Warner Music Group has disclosed a months-long web skimming security incident that involved some of the company’s online stores. Warner Music said hackers compromised a number of US based e-commerce between April 25 and August 5 hosted by external serviec provider.

Ameet Naik, Security Evangelist ,  PerimeterX
September 04, 2020
Only 8% of organizations have complete insight into this Shadow Code, which creates a major security blind spot.
Digital skimming and Magecart attacks continue to be a lucrative source of revenue for hackers as they continue to seek large targets for maximum payouts. For example, data stolen from an attack on another e-commerce platform in 2019 was valued at $133M on the dark web. Third-party platforms, scripts and services are ideal targets for attackers because the techniques can be reused to steal data ....
[Read More >>]
Raif Mehmet, Sales Director ,  Bitglass
September 04, 2020
Payment card-skimming malware continues to be a security challenge for retailers around the globe.
Payment card-skimming malware continues to be a security challenge for retailers around the globe. British Airways, Newegg, and now Warner Music Group, have all been victims of Magecart’s malware, highlighting the need for security solutions which monitor for vulnerabilities and threats, across all devices and applications, in real time. With these capabilities, retailers can be proactive in det ....
[Read More >>]

In this article