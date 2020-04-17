Wappalyzer Breach – Expert Insight

Following the news that tech company Wappalyzer has disclosed a security incident this week after a hacker began emailing its customers and offering to sell Wappalyzer’s database for $2,000, “If you receive this e-mail it’s because we get the full database of Wappalyzer, and your e-mail is on the database,” the hacker, going by the name of CyberMath, wrote in an email sent to Wappalyzer customers this week.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]