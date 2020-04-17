Wappalyzer Breach – Expert Insight

Following the news that tech company Wappalyzer has disclosed a security incident this week after a hacker began emailing its customers and offering to sell Wappalyzer’s database for $2,000, “If you receive this e-mail it’s because we get the full database of Wappalyzer, and your e-mail is on the database,” the hacker, going by the name of CyberMath, wrote in an email sent to Wappalyzer customers this week.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Felix Rosbach, Product Manager,  comforte AG
April 17, 2020
These incidents would have been preventable with such security.
Wappalyzer has admitted that one of its databases was left exposed online due to a misconfiguration and maintains that the stolen data did not include personal information like passwords or payment card details. Whether the database or cloud instance is properly secured or not, the data is still vulnerable since only the system is protected, not the data itself. Organizations need to adopt data se ....
