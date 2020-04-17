Wappalyzer Breach – Expert Insight

Following the news that tech company Wappalyzer has disclosed a security incident this week after a hacker began emailing its customers and offering to sell Wappalyzer’s database for $2,000, “If you receive this e-mail it’s because we get the full database of Wappalyzer, and your e-mail is on the database,” the hacker, going by the name of CyberMath, wrote in an email sent to Wappalyzer customers this week.