Walgreens Mobile Data Leak – Commentary From Experts

Walgreens disclosed a data leak in its mobile app, specifically in the messaging service, that consequently revealed users’ personal information such as first and last names, prescription names and numbers and shipping addresses. Given that the Walgreens Android app has over 10 million downloads and the pharmacy refilled nearly 1.2 billion prescriptions in 2019, this is a considerable security issue.
