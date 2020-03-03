Walgreens Mobile Data Leak – Commentary From Experts

312 0
Walgreens disclosed a data leak in its mobile app, specifically in the messaging service, that consequently revealed users’ personal information such as first and last names, prescription names and numbers and shipping addresses. Given that the Walgreens Android app has over 10 million downloads and the pharmacy refilled nearly 1.2 billion prescriptions in 2019, this is a considerable security issue.

Robert Capps, VP ,  NuData Security
March 03, 2020
For organizations with an online presence, more technologies are needed to verify legitimate customers from imposters.
With approximately 272 million mobile users in the US, getting prescription drugs using apps is convenient and easy for patients. However, that data is the life blood for cybercriminals especially details of prescriptions, personal information and shipping addresses. With this data, cybercriminals use it to take over accounts the victims have with other online companies, hijack the medications or ....
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 03, 2020
People should monitor their Walgreen accounts and prescription information for any errors.
It is apparent that Walgreens takes protecting their customer's health information very seriously, as they seem to have taken the necessary actions to alert folks about the program bug discovered within their app. It seems that Walgreens discovered the bug and shortly after, could be an internal review of their code that alerted the necessary teams. Organizations need to have a repeatable proced ....
Piyush Pandey, CEO,  Appsian
March 03, 2020
The Walgreens leak is just another example why mobile health access is so challenging, especially at scale.
The Walgreens leak is just another example why mobile health access is so challenging, especially at scale. Securing sensitive information, particularly highly regulated information like Protected Health Information (PHI), is essential as healthcare is pushed to become mobile. Embedding fine-grained security platforms into new platforms enables highly targeted access management and monitoring, whi ....
Dr. Vinay Sridhara, CTO,  Balbix
March 03, 2020
Lack of proper cyber hygiene has resulted in yet another embarrassing, and likely costly, security incident.
Walgreens and other large enterprises that are innovating at such rapid rates in order to establish themselves as major forces in new expanding markets like digital healthcare, must make cybersecurity a top priority. Unfortunately, this incident sounds like another situation where a product was rushed to market without appropriate security vetting. This is an all-too-common occurrence in today's f ....
Casey Ellis, CTO and Founder,  Bugcrowd
March 03, 2020
Consumers shouldn’t be too concerned that their personal data got into the wrong hands as a result of this incident.
Fortunately for consumers, the short exposure window of the vulnerability and the specific conditions required should keep the impact of this flaw to a minimum. Consumers shouldn’t be too concerned that their personal data got into the wrong hands as a result of this incident. Regardless, given the medically sensitive nature of the app and the messages likely to be sent through it, this is a goo ....
