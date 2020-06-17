Vulnerability Analysis Of 2500 Docker Hub Images – Expert On Report

It has been reported that researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) put 2,500 Docker images from Docker Hub to the test. In a research paper, the computer security researchers describe how they used the open-source Anchore Engine security scanner and their own scripts to analyse a sample set of 2,500 Docker images. They found about 17.8 per cent (430) of the Docker images contained no known vulnerabilities, or 21.6 per cent (533) if you ignore negligible vulnerabilities.