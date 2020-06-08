Voicemail Phishing Scam Targets WFH Employees

Attackers have devised a new phishing campaign that distributes emails that seem to be generated by Private Branch Exchange (PBX), a legacy technology that integrates with employees’ email clients so they can receive their voicemail recordings, according to Ironscales. In mid-May, Ironscales uncovered what has since evolved into a massive, global phishing trend where attackers use custom subject lines to spoof the voicemail email as if it is coming from a PBX integration. This has threatened nearly 100,000 mailboxes around the world, reaching enterprises across multiple sectors. Unlike many emails, these do not bear an actual malicious payload, which would trigger a detection, the emails can bypass secure email gateways and eludes the DMARC authentication protocol.