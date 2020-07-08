US Secret Service Reports An Increase In Hacked Managed Service Providers

It has been reported the US Secret Service sent out a security alert last month to the US private sector and government organisations warning about an increase in hacks of managed service providers (MSPs). In a security alert sent out on June 12, Secret Service officials said their investigations team (GIOC — Global Investigations Operations Center) has been seeing an increase in incidents where hackers breach MSP solutions and use them as a springboard into the internal networks of the MSP’s customers.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
