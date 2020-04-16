US Issues Guidance On North Korean Hackers, Offers $5M Reward – Expert Comment

The U.S. government has issued guidance on North Korean hacking activity in a joint advisory published by the U.S. Departments of State, Treasury, and Homeland Security, and the FBI.

The advisory includes mitigation measures that the international community, network defenders, and the public can take to defend against state-sponsored hacking groups backed by North Korea (formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea aka DPRK), tracked by the US under the HIDDEN COBRA moniker.