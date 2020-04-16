US Issues Guidance On North Korean Hackers, Offers $5M Reward – Expert Comment

343 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The U.S. government has issued guidance on North Korean hacking activity in a joint advisory published by the U.S. Departments of State, Treasury, and Homeland Security, and the FBI.

The advisory includes mitigation measures that the international community, network defenders, and the public can take to defend against state-sponsored hacking groups backed by North Korea (formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea aka DPRK), tracked by the US under the HIDDEN COBRA moniker.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Richard Bejtlich , Principal Security Strategist,  Corelight
April 16, 2020
Offering a $5 mil award for information to identify and attribute DPRK hackers is a great idea.
Offering a $5 mil award for information to identify and attribute DPRK hackers is a great idea. It’s a comparatively low cost method to gain intelligence on a hard target, and plays to the economic incentives attractive to those in the criminal hacking scene. ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article