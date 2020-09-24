US DOD Issues Directive For Organisations To Patch Windows Zerologon Vulnerability – Expert Input

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) over the past weekend issued a directive for government departments and agencies, as well as the private sector, to apply the recently released Windows Server security update to all domain controllers.

Bryan Patton, Principal Solutions Consultant,  Quest
September 24, 2020
Organizations need to patch before they even attend a single Microsoft Ignite session this week.
Zerologon vulnerability blew the standard patching schedule out of the water for U.S. government agencies who were required by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security CISA to patch their Windows Servers over this past weekend. The fact that CISA issued an emergency directive about Zerologon should have every organization, public or private, take notice. Benjamin Delpy, author of the Windows Serve ....
