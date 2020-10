On Tuesday, an unknown number of Democratic voters in four states were targeted with a threatening email urging them to “vote for Trump or else!”, stating that “we will come after you” if they didn’t. While these emails appeared to have come from a violent, neo-fascist group known as the Proud Boys, the group said they had nothing to do with the matter.

Based on a U.S. government statement, Iran is responsible for the activity and group impersonation.