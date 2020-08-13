US Commerce Dept. seeks enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

The US Department of Commerce, in a joint press release with the European Commission, is calling for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16th judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case, which ruled the current EU-US framework “is no longer a valid mechanism to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States.” (Note: Mr. Schrems claimed in a complaint against Facebook Ireland that the United States does not offer sufficient protection of data transferred to other countries. The case is seen to have broad implications on the enforcement of GDPR data transfer privacy requirements.)