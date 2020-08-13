US Commerce Dept. seeks enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

The US Department of Commerce, in a joint press release with the European Commission, is calling for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16th judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case, which ruled the current EU-US framework “is no longer a valid mechanism to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States.” (Note: Mr. Schrems claimed in a complaint against Facebook Ireland that the United States does not offer sufficient protection of data transferred to other countries. The case is seen to have broad implications on the enforcement of GDPR data transfer privacy requirements.)
Dan Piazza, Technical Product Manager, Stealthbits Technologies
August 13, 2020
The U.S. government hasn't taken any clear action that indicates they intend to start taking data privacy more seriously.
The EU and the U.S. are working on a new Privacy Shield agreement, however, there's much room for skepticism after both Safe Harbor and the first Privacy Shield were struck down by the European Court of Justice over the past few years. A joint statement between the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the EU Commissioner for Justice states the two sides are working towards a new agreement, however, it a ....The EU and the U.S. are working on a new Privacy Shield agreement, however, there's much room for skepticism after both Safe Harbor and the first Privacy Shield were struck down by the European Court of Justice over the past few years. A joint statement between the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the EU Commissioner for Justice states the two sides are working towards a new agreement, however, it all seems to be hand waving at this point until the U.S. government makes drastic changes to national data security policy and procedure. Privacy Shield was struck down primarily because federal U.S. security agencies, such as the NSA, have too much access to personal information stored by U.S. tech companies and other organizations. Without drastic reform to data privacy standards in the U.S., and the reach of agencies like the NSA, any potential new Privacy Shield agreements will most likely be swiftly shut down by the same court in the EU. It's clear the U.S. needs a mechanism like Privacy Shield in place, however, so far, the U.S. government hasn't taken any clear action that indicates they intend to start taking data privacy more seriously.
