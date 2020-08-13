US Commerce Dept. seeks enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

The US Department of Commerce, in a joint press release with the European Commission, is calling for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16th judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case, which ruled the current EU-US framework “is no longer a valid mechanism to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States.”  (Note: Mr. Schrems claimed in a complaint against Facebook Ireland that the United States does not offer sufficient protection of data transferred to other countries. The case is seen to have broad implications on the enforcement of GDPR data transfer privacy requirements.)

Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
August 13, 2020
The US puts National Security and Law Enforcement interests ahead of personal privacy.
Europe's top court struck down Privacy Shield, and Safe Harbor before it, is really no surprise. The internet spans the globe, with data going everywhere, all the time, for billions of users. While the internet was hailed as a borderless platform to bring the world together, the reality is each region has its own concerns and laws governing it. This is a perfect example of exactly that. The Eu ....
Dan Piazza, Technical Product Manager,  Stealthbits Technologies
August 13, 2020
The U.S. government hasn't taken any clear action that indicates they intend to start taking data privacy more seriously.
The EU and the U.S. are working on a new Privacy Shield agreement, however, there's much room for skepticism after both Safe Harbor and the first Privacy Shield were struck down by the European Court of Justice over the past few years. A joint statement between the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the EU Commissioner for Justice states the two sides are working towards a new agreement, however, it a ....
