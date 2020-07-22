Unsecured Server Leaks Family Tree Maker Customer Details – Experts’ Comments

Researchers with WizCase have discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch server leaking 25GB of data linked to users of the popular Family Tree Maker software. Among the details leaked to the public-facing internet were email addresses, geolocation data, IP addresses, system user IDs, support messages, and technical details.

Trevor Morgan, Product Manager ,  comforte AG
July 22, 2020
Data-centric security addresses the need for security to travel with the data it protects rather than merely securing the boundaries around that data.
As the Family Tree Maker scenario clearly displays, security administrators, need to move beyond reinforcing their perimeter boundaries and access mechanisms. This is not to say that they need to neglect perimeter security. However, no matter how much effort and investment are poured into securing the borders of their data environment, sensitive data inevitably will wind up in the wrong hands—ei ....
Pravin Kothari, CEO,  CipherCloud
July 22, 2020
The organizations that we see having success in preventing these incidents are extremely focused on protecting cloud data at the source.
The reality is that we are going to continue to see these types of configuration errors that result in data loss occurring over and over again; you have to find a way to constantly assess your cloud security posture. Beyond taking an automated approach to enforcement of cloud security and compliance best practices, you really need to emphasize a data-centric approach. Many practitioners are focuse ....
