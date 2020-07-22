Unsecured Server Leaks Family Tree Maker Customer Details – Experts’ Comments

Researchers with WizCase have discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch server leaking 25GB of data linked to users of the popular Family Tree Maker software. Among the details leaked to the public-facing internet were email addresses, geolocation data, IP addresses, system user IDs, support messages, and technical details.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Pravin Kothari, CEO, CipherCloud
July 22, 2020
The organizations that we see having success in preventing these incidents are extremely focused on protecting cloud data at the source.
The reality is that we are going to continue to see these types of configuration errors that result in data loss occurring over and over again; you have to find a way to constantly assess your cloud security posture. Beyond taking an automated approach to enforcement of cloud security and compliance best practices, you really need to emphasize a data-centric approach. Many practitioners are focuse ....The reality is that we are going to continue to see these types of configuration errors that result in data loss occurring over and over again; you have to find a way to constantly assess your cloud security posture. Beyond taking an automated approach to enforcement of cloud security and compliance best practices, you really need to emphasize a data-centric approach. Many practitioners are focused so heavily on identity management that they may overlook the need to combine identity, configuration, and data security practices. The organizations that we see having success in preventing these incidents are extremely focused on protecting cloud data at the source. You have to work really hard to know where all the data lives and enforce the right policies.
