United Nations Hacked – Security Expert Comments

An internal confidential document from the UN was leaked, saying that 42 servers were “compromised” and another 25 were deemed “suspicious,” nearly all at its offices in Geneva and Vienna.

Three of the compromised servers belonged to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and two were used by the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe.

The U.N. document also highlights a vulnerability in the software program Microsoft Sharepoint, which could have been used for the hack.