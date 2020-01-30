United Nations Hacked – Security Expert Comments

An internal confidential document from the UN was leaked, saying that 42 servers were “compromised” and another 25 were deemed “suspicious,” nearly all at its offices in Geneva and Vienna.

Three of the compromised servers belonged to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and two were used by the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe.

The U.N. document also highlights a vulnerability in the software program Microsoft Sharepoint, which could have been used for the hack.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 30, 2020
I believe no one should be covering up attacks in any way, shape or form.
I believe no one should be covering up attacks in any way, shape or form. We have learnt that being open and honest about cyberattacks can in fact help the brands and organisations in the wake of these hacks and help build stronger defences going forward. Owning up to a data breach or vulnerability usually brings the cyber security industry together, and can provide help and support. It also he ....
Craig Hinkley, CEO,  WhiteHat Security
January 30, 2020
This is a global problem that we’re contending with.
In a tense geo-political climate, nation-state attacks are on the rise, and this comes as no surprise. These attacks have the potential to cause serious havoc to systems around the world, often targeting critical infrastructure like power grids and industrial control systems, as well as government agencies. With the focus of today’s headlines on the United Nations, it appears the international e ....
Joe Lareau, Senior Security Engineer,  Exabeam
January 30, 2020
One critical step all of these entities can take now is to monitor for tactics.
In the face of rising political tensions globally, all companies and government agencies alike must remain vigilant. As nation-state actors are the most sophisticated attackers, traditional protections against breaches are likely inadequate. To protect themselves, organizations will need to be able to quickly detect and respond to any breaches. One critical step all of these entities can take ....
