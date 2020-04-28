UK Traffic To Film And TV Piracy Sites Up Nearly 60% In Lockdown

As reported by The Guardian, in the last week of March, visits to film piracy sites were up by 57% compared with the last week of February. Sites allowing viewers to illegally watch TV shows and series saw a 29% increase across the same period. In total there were more than 300m visits to sites allowing film and TV content to be downloaded illegally last month, as millions of homebound Britons hunted out more home entertainment to pass the time.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
April 28, 2020
Consuming illegal content comes with a certain level of risk which ideally you should try to avoid.
Consuming illegal content comes with a certain level of risk which ideally you should try to avoid. It may sound inviting to watch something for free whilst you’re at home on the search for new content but it’s rarely worth the risk - not to mention it being illegal. Antivirus software will help contain the vast majority of these risks but what tends to happen is the user chooses to ignore the ....
