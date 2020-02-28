UK To Launch Specialist Cyber Force Able To Target Terror Groups

A specialist cyber force of hackers who can target hostile states and terror groups is due to be launched later in the spring, after many months of delays and turf wars between the Ministry of Defence and GCHQ. The National Cyber Force – containing an estimated 500 specialists – has been in the works for two years but sources said that after months of wrangling over the details, the specialist unit was close to being formally announced.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
February 28, 2020
Whatever capabilities are in place, there will still be a huge degree of difficulty in the program.
A specialist task force is an excellent way to tackle the ever increasing number of cyber attacks around the world, but exactly how they are going to fight the risk remains unclear. The true nature of cyber attacks means that threat actors will do all they can to remain unidentifiable, which causes a huge headache for any type of counterattack. Whatever capabilities are in place, there will sti ....
