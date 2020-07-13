UK ‘On Alert For China Cyber Attack’ – Comment By Security Experts July 13, 2020 445 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email As tensions grow between London and Beijing, the UK government must remain alert to potential cyber attacks from China over the next few months. In light of this, please find below comments from the expert. EXPERTS COMMENTS Miles Tappin, Vice President, EMEA, ThreatConnect July 13, 2020 It is paramount states worldwide are prepared to protect their most valuable assets. As seen in last month’s attacks on Australia’s national infrastructure, no country or organisation is exempt from large-scale attacks. With diplomatic rows surging, unease growing over Huawei’s role in developing 5G networks and the origins of COVID-19 being disputed, the risk of cyber warfare between countries is high. All countries need to be braced for a rise in politically motivated at ....[Read More >>]As seen in last month’s attacks on Australia’s national infrastructure, no country or organisation is exempt from large-scale attacks. With diplomatic rows surging, unease growing over Huawei’s role in developing 5G networks and the origins of COVID-19 being disputed, the risk of cyber warfare between countries is high. All countries need to be braced for a rise in politically motivated attacks and take the necessary measures to mitigate threats. It is paramount states worldwide are prepared to protect their most valuable assets. With highly sophisticated phishing, infiltration, and data leaking campaigns a possibility, nation states need to work together to ensure critical infrastructure remains secure. An ‘all for one, one for all’ approach is the best way forward. Suspicion surrounding the concept of collaborating needs to be surmounted and nation states need to move towards a unified approach to cybersecurity based on information sharing communities rather than a fragmented organisation-by-organisation approach. One thing is certain as tensions rise between nation states, Britain needs to take a tough stance to ensure critical national infrastructure is protected against incoming cyber-attacks. A more organised, combined approach will bring about collective security – one that pools together the resources and knowledge we have at our fingertips to assess the current threat environment. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
[Read More >>]