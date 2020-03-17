UK Intelligence Agency Issues Public Warning About Criminals Exploiting Coronavirus Outbreak

As reported by Sky News, experts from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ – have said that a range of attacks are being conducted by cyber criminals to make money out of exploiting people’s fears over COVID-19.

Bogus emails posing as communications from health authorities are being sent with links claiming to provide important updates, which when clicked instead lead to devices being infected with malware. The NCSC stated: “Individuals in the UK have been targeted by these coronavirus-themed phishing emails, with infected attachments containing fictitious ‘safety measures’.”