UK Govt Advisor Warns: Universities The Latest Frontier For Cybercriminals

Students’ return to universities has coincided with a spate of attacks against academic institutions across the North of England, prompting the National Cyber Security Centre to issue a warning: prepare for disruption as the term starts.

Academia has a unique security profile due to the sector’s open, collaborative nature, making user-based vulnerabilities a particular challenge. Universities’ involvement in critical research, most notably vaccines for Covid-19, has encouraged hackers to target them with ransomware in combination with phishing, credential harvesting and brute force attacks.