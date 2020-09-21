UK Govt Advisor Warns: Universities The Latest Frontier For Cybercriminals

Students’ return to universities has coincided with a spate of attacks against academic institutions across the North of England, prompting the National Cyber Security Centre to issue a warning: prepare for disruption as the term starts.

Academia has a unique security profile due to the sector’s open, collaborative nature, making user-based vulnerabilities a particular challenge. Universities’ involvement in critical research, most notably vaccines for Covid-19, has encouraged hackers to target them with ransomware in combination with phishing, credential harvesting and brute force attacks.

Ben Bulpett, EMEA Director,  SailPoint
September 21, 2020
Our personal information is our most valuable asset and we should secure and guard it carefully.
The continued onslaught of cyberattacks on universities is a stark reminder that it takes a concerted effort to maintain security. The most popular ‘way in’ for hackers to introduce malware or ransomware onto a computer system is still phishing. With social engineering, phishing attacks are sophisticated, helping criminals impersonate legitimate organisations with eerie accuracy by imperson ....
Bill Conner, CEO,  SonicWall
September 21, 2020
One thing is certain: as the new term starts, university cybersecurity remains a boundless issue.
That hackers are targeting universities during this especially delicate time will come as no surprise to any business leader. It is known that bad actors, nation-state backed or independent, are setting their sights on the most valuable assets they can get their hands on, whether corporate secrets or intellectual property — and they will take advantage of fraught circumstances to do so. UK univ ....
In this article