UK consumers increasingly wary of cyber crime

UK consumers have grown increasingly wary of cybercrime, particularly online scams, since lockdown was introduced in March, according to ITProPortal. Results from a new report by Ipsos MORI show that almost a quarter of UK consumers are afraid of buying counterfeit goods online, while more than half fear account breaches and malware (58 and 57 percent, respectively). However, confidence in the government’s ability to protect its citizens from cybercrime is relatively high, with more than half of consumers trusting the public sector to handle their data.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 18, 2020
The best protection comes from those individuals who can prevent the scam from occurring before any interaction from the authorities is required.
A little bit of fear can go a long way to help protect people against cybercrime, as it is vital to remain cautious. The government is doing a great deal to help support victims of cybercrime and fraud, however, the best protection comes from those individuals who can prevent the scam from occurring before any interaction from the authorities is required. Many people think they are immune to co ....
