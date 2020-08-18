UK consumers increasingly wary of cyber crime

UK consumers have grown increasingly wary of cybercrime, particularly online scams, since lockdown was introduced in March, according to ITProPortal. Results from a new report by Ipsos MORI show that almost a quarter of UK consumers are afraid of buying counterfeit goods online, while more than half fear account breaches and malware (58 and 57 percent, respectively). However, confidence in the government’s ability to protect its citizens from cybercrime is relatively high, with more than half of consumers trusting the public sector to handle their data.