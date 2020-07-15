UK and U.S. Top Victims of Significant Cyberattacks – Expert Reaction

The research conducted by Specops shows which countries across the world have experienced the most “significant” cyber-attacks between May 2006 and June 2020 and the results are below.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
July 15, 2020
The cybersecurity saga is a constant barrage of attacks acting like a tsunami, often underestimated by those in control of the purse strings.
If this doesn’t suggest better investment into a stronger security infrastructure is needed, I’m not sure anything will. In the past, many companies have dismissed the importance of spending on protection, and we have seen C suite level staff bury their heads in the sand in the hope that the problem might just go away by itself. Although we may never really know the full extent of the true fig ....
[Read More >>]

