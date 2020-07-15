UK and U.S. Top Victims of Significant Cyberattacks – Expert Reaction By Security Experts July 15, 2020 117 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email The research conducted by Specops shows which countries across the world have experienced the most “significant” cyber-attacks between May 2006 and June 2020 and the results are below. EXPERTS COMMENTS Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET July 15, 2020 The cybersecurity saga is a constant barrage of attacks acting like a tsunami, often underestimated by those in control of the purse strings. If this doesn’t suggest better investment into a stronger security infrastructure is needed, I’m not sure anything will. In the past, many companies have dismissed the importance of spending on protection, and we have seen C suite level staff bury their heads in the sand in the hope that the problem might just go away by itself. Although we may never really know the full extent of the true fig ....[Read More >>]If this doesn’t suggest better investment into a stronger security infrastructure is needed, I’m not sure anything will. In the past, many companies have dismissed the importance of spending on protection, and we have seen C suite level staff bury their heads in the sand in the hope that the problem might just go away by itself. Although we may never really know the full extent of the true figures, each time there is a significant attack on a high rolling company, it is a reminder to invest more heavily in IT protection. The cybersecurity saga is a constant barrage of attacks acting like a tsunami, often underestimated by those in control of the purse strings. Data such as this act as great ammunition for those trying to better protect themselves but I think companies have largely woken up to the risk levels and are slowly starting to attribute funds accordingly where necessary. It’s just a shame it takes large organisations to take a significant hit for others to notice. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
