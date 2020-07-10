UK And Australia Open Joint Data-Privacy Investigation Into Clearview AI

As reported by CNET, the governments of the UK and Australia are investigating a facial recognition company that grabbed billions of people’s pictures from across the internet for use in its database. The inquiry will look at Clearview AI and whether its scraping and handling of data violated the UK Data Protection Act and the Australian Privacy Act.

The joint investigation comes three days after the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said that Clearview AI will be leaving Canada in response to a separate investigation by that agency. The office of Canada’s privacy commissioner said it’s still investigating how Canadian police used the facial recognition tool, and how Clearview AI would delete data belonging to Canadians.