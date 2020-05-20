UK airline easyJet data breach impacts 9M customers – expert commentary

easyJet confirmed that it has been a victim of data breach, where the hacker gained access to nine million customers’ email addresses and travel details. Additionally, 2,208 credit-card details were also compromised. The company has yet to disclose when and how the breach occurred. It has alerted the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as well as hired an expert to look into the breach.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Austin Berglas, Global Head of Professional Services, BlueVoyant
May 20, 2020
The use of multi factor authentication and practising proper password hygiene is a necessary step to best avoid account takeovers.
Although not sufficient enough to commit Identity Theft or Financial Fraud on its own, the theft of emails and travel plans could be used to launch phishing campaigns against the affected individuals. Combined with other personal information scraped from public social media profiles, these stolen emails can be customised and crafted to target the individual, thereby increasing the likelihood that the victim will be induced to provide passwords or sensitive account access. In addition, sensitive accounts might be at risk as email account passwords can be obtained in the Dark Web and many users reuse passwords across multiple accounts. The use of multi factor authentication and practising proper password hygiene is a necessary step to best avoid account takeovers which may lead to Identity Theft or Financial Fraud - in addition, putting in place a credit freeze will also greatly reduce the chances of identity theft.
Prash Somaiya, Technical Program Manager, HackerOne
May 20, 2020
If a hack leads to fines and loss of trust that will cost them at a time they really can't afford it.
So many organisations and businesses are facing threats to their very existence at the moment that cyber threats almost pale into insignificance compared to the other challenges. However, cybercriminals will take advantage of anyone taking their eye off the ball and could well be targeting industries and companies they think are struggling, knowing that budgets will be cut and focus will be elsewhere. Staying vigilant to any vulnerabilities that could provide an entry point to these opportunists needs to remain a priority - for the price of a bounty paid to a hacker for reporting anything they find, companies could save themselves far more than if a hack leads to fines and loss of trust that will cost them at a time they really can't afford it.
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO, ImmuniWeb
May 20, 2020
Affected customers should urgently contact their banks to consider credit card cancellation and re-issue process.
9 million user records and just 2 million credit card details seem to be just a tiny percentage of the total number of EasyJet customers. This may be an indicator that either the attack affected an isolated server or probably a supplier, or that it was quickly detected stopping data exfiltration process of the attackers. The scant volume of currently disclosed information about the data breach is, however, insufficient to make definitive conclusions about the origins and potential consequences of the attack. In any case, it will likely be difficult to avoid financial penalties under the GDPR, but depending on the negligence involved in the cause of the incident, the fine may be rather nominal than exemplary punitive. Affected customers should urgently contact their banks to consider credit card cancellation and re-issue process.
Matt Walmsley, EMEA Director, Vectra
May 20, 2020
As 9 million customers’ data has been accessed, it is a significant breach.
Transportation as part of critical national infrastructure is a tempting target for nation state threat actors and cybercriminals alike. Whilst EasyJet characterise this attack as coming "from a highly sophisticated source" we've yet to see details that corroborate the sophistication or attacker attribution. It may well be the case that, like the British Airways attack, they've had a web application compromised which has been used to gain unauthorised access. As 9 million customers' data has been accessed, it is a significant breach. Even if EasyJet were found to be significantly accountable by the ICO I doubt there would be much appetite for a big GDPR fine when the sector is already on its knees and close to collapse for some airlines.
Robert Ramsden Board, VP EMEA , Securonix
May 20, 2020
We will most likely see a series of phishing attacks targeting EasyJet customers in the near future.
Passengers have to trust that airlines are securing their Personal Identifiable Information when they book with them, but a breach of this magnitude breaks that trust. In many cases, we are still seeing misconfigurations/human errors commonly used by attackers to exploit victims with misuse of encryption often compounding the effects of human error in each type of breach. Allowing the information of about 9 million customers to be breached is a huge error, especially considering that the credit card details of more than 2,000 customers were also compromised. Our research has seen a rise in COVID-19 themed malware targeting users. EasyJet customers should be especially vigilant of any correspondence that requires action. This breach could have catastrophic consequences such as identity theft, ransomware being downloaded to personal devices that are being used for corporate purposes. We will most likely see a series of phishing attacks targeting EasyJet customers in the near future, so all customers should be on the alert for suspicious activity.
James Smith, Principal Security Consultant and Head of Penetration Testing , Bridewell Consulting
May 20, 2020
Transparency is key in maintaining customer trust, especially for firms like EasyJet in the travel industry.
At this stage, it's not clear how the hackers managed to gain access to EasyJet's systems. However, with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we have seen a notable increase in attackers targeting all sectors, including travel, to take advantage of the reduced resources and focus on cyber security. Despite the current climate, technical defence is still paramount, and in particular, regular penetration testing is vital, particularly in the current remote environment many business are operating in. All organisations must take steps to protect their systems and ultimately customer data. This means taking basic steps such as putting in place regular security assessments, a strong patching and password policy, and enforcement of multi-factor authentication on every public facing system. These are not silver bullets but can go a long way to improving security. Transparency is key in maintaining customer trust, especially for firms like EasyJet in the travel industry. The company needs to inform customers about the breach and implications quickly, even if no data has been misused. This is especially important in light of the current COVID-19 situation where security concerns are particularly heightened.
Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers
May 20, 2020
The airline could face a penalty of up to 4% of its annual worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year.
With the travel industry already facing mounting criticism as thousands of customers struggle to receive refunds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, news that nine million EasyJet customers have had their personal information exposed is another damaging blow to the airline. Although EasyJet has said that there is no evidence any customer data has been misused, the fact that over 2,000 customers have had their credit card details exposed is disastrous. Customers could fall victim to identity theft and serious financial fraud. As advised by the ICO, contacting those who may have been affected is the first step for EasyJet, but the company will have to do much more to regain their trust. In 2018, competitor airline British Airways was penalised for a data breach affecting half-a-million customers. The ICO announced its intentions to issue the airline a record-breaking fine of £183 million, which is in addition to possible compensation pay-outs for customers that could reach up to £3 billion. With EasyJet's data breach affecting many more customers, it too could face significant fines and compensation claims. The exact size of the fine will become clear as more details are revealed. However, in accordance with the GDPR, the airline could face a penalty of up to 4% of its annual worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year. It is impossible to determine yet whether or not there has been negligence but, if so, consumers could be eligible to claim compensation, raising the financial penalty imposed on the airline significantly.
Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect , Webroot
May 20, 2020
Airlines can be a lucrative target for hackers as they are a treasure trove of personal information.
This is a difficult time for airlines and a data breach isn't going to help with regaining customers' trust. EasyJet will quickly need to explain why it has taken so long since January to announce this and why the affected customers have still not been informed. The fact that it has been working with ICO and NCSC is reassuring, and hopefully this will reduce any potential GDPR fines, but either way this is not going to do its business any favours. Airlines can be a lucrative target for hackers as they are a treasure trove of personal information. They are very well known brands with critical missions of safety, compliance and keeping to schedule, so attackers would see them as likely to pay out large sums in a ransomware or other extortion scenario. As a result, robust security measures need to be put in place across the industry to reduce the risk of future attacks being successful.
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
May 20, 2020
Conventional cybersecurity products are good at detecting and blocking known threats. But it’s the unknown security threats which are of high risk.
This data breach is another sobering lesson that should serve as a warning to forward-looking cybersecurity leaders. Security teams need to know who is in their environment, what they have access to and what they are doing. Too many organizations continue to operate in a gray area of unknown risk. Addressing this challenge requires an accurate and timely measurement of the risks that lurk in those gray areas. Conventional cybersecurity products are good at detecting and blocking known threats. But it's the unknown security threats that organizations must defend against. Monitoring for cyberattacks after the fact is too late. However, behavior analytics solutions use machine learning algorithms to detect anomalous activities before an attacker can strike, helping keep organizations secure against modern threats
Anurag Kahol, CTO, Bitglass
May 20, 2020
It was a ‘highly sophisticated’ attack, illustrating that cybercriminals are constantly advancing their attack methods.
The airline industry is an extremely attractive target to cybercriminals, as they can collect and store personally identifiable information (PII) on billions of passengers every year, including passport numbers, credit card information, email addresses and much more. In this easyJet incident, millions of passenger email addresses and travel details, along with thousands of credit card numbers were compromised. Although the airline stated that there is no evidence of the data being misused, bad actors could leverage this information to launch sophisticated phishing attacks against those impacted to gather even more sensitive. Additionally, hackers could sell or leak the credit card information on the dark web for others to commit financial fraud. It's unclear at this time how the hackers infiltrated easyJet's systems, but the company says it was a 'highly sophisticated' attack, illustrating that cybercriminals are constantly advancing their attack methods. As such, companies must have full visibility and control over their data by implementing tools that detect and remediate misconfigurations, enforce real-time access control, encrypt sensitive data at rest, manage the sharing of data with external parties, and prevent the leakage of sensitive information
Chris DeRamus, CTO and co-founder, DivvyCloud
May 20, 2020
Companies should follow the principle of least-privileged access when provisioning identity and access management (IAM) permissions.
Airports and airlines are increasingly reliant on technology and the global aviation industry is more connected than ever before, making these companies much more susceptible to cyberattacks. Research from ImmuniWeb found that 97% of the world's top airports failed the cybersecurity posture test administered by the firm. Unfortunately, this data breach impacting easyJet passengers illuminates how many organizations' cybersecurity and compliance practices are reactive. To properly protect customer data, airlines and all organizations must transition to more advanced, proactive security measures. Companies should follow the principle of least-privileged access when provisioning identity and access management (IAM) permissions by providing checks to restrict identities from being able to access more than they are granted in their systems. This can be accomplished by employing automated security tools that continuously protect systems and servers from IAM vulnerabilities, as well as misconfigurations, policy violations, and other threats to ensure holistic security and compliance. Additionally, organizations should implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all users, securely manage service accounts and their corresponding keys, and enforce best practices for the use of audit logs and cloud logging roles."
