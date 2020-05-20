UK airline easyJet data breach impacts 9M customers – expert commentary

easyJet confirmed that it has been a victim of data breach, where the hacker gained access to nine million customers’ email addresses and travel details. Additionally, 2,208 credit-card details were also compromised. The company has yet to disclose when and how the breach occurred. It has alerted the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as well as hired an expert to look into the breach.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
May 20, 2020
EasyJet have followed correct procedures by notifying the customers who were affected and publicly warning the nine million people.
Airlines are already struggling in the face of the challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic so this is more bad news for the industry. All personally identifiable information can be valuable if it falls into the wrong hands, and in this case credit card details of EasyJet customers were stolen. It seems like EasyJet have followed correct procedures by notifying the customers who were affect ....
Austin Berglas, Global Head of Professional Services,  BlueVoyant
May 20, 2020
The use of multi factor authentication and practising proper password hygiene is a necessary step to best avoid account takeovers.
Although not sufficient enough to commit Identity Theft or Financial Fraud on its own, the theft of emails and travel plans could be used to launch phishing campaigns against the affected individuals. Combined with other personal information scraped from public social media profiles, these stolen emails can be customised and crafted to target the individual, thereby increasing the likelihood that ....
Prash Somaiya, Technical Program Manager,  HackerOne
May 20, 2020
If a hack leads to fines and loss of trust that will cost them at a time they really can't afford it.
So many organisations and businesses are facing threats to their very existence at the moment that cyber threats almost pale into insignificance compared to the other challenges. However, cybercriminals will take advantage of anyone taking their eye off the ball and could well be targeting industries and companies they think are struggling, knowing that budgets will be cut and focus will be elsewh ....
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
May 20, 2020
Affected customers should urgently contact their banks to consider credit card cancellation and re-issue process.
9 million user records and just 2 million credit card details seem to be just a tiny percentage of the total number of EasyJet customers. This may be an indicator that either the attack affected an isolated server or probably a supplier, or that it was quickly detected stopping data exfiltration process of the attackers. The scant volume of currently disclosed information about the data breach is ....
Matt Walmsley, EMEA Director,  Vectra
May 20, 2020
As 9 million customers’ data has been accessed, it is a significant breach.
Transportation as part of critical national infrastructure is a tempting target for nation state threat actors and cybercriminals alike. Whilst EasyJet characterise this attack as coming “from a highly sophisticated source” we’ve yet to see details that corroborate the sophistication or attacker attribution. It may well be the case that, like the British Airways attack, they’ve had a web a ....
Robert Ramsden Board, VP EMEA ,  Securonix
May 20, 2020
We will most likely see a series of phishing attacks targeting EasyJet customers in the near future.
Passengers have to trust that airlines are securing their Personal Identifiable Information when they book with them, but a breach of this magnitude breaks that trust. In many cases, we are still seeing misconfigurations/human errors commonly used by attackers to exploit victims with misuse of encryption often compounding the effects of human error in each type of breach. Allowing the information ....
James Smith, Principal Security Consultant and Head of Penetration Testing ,  Bridewell Consulting
May 20, 2020
Transparency is key in maintaining customer trust, especially for firms like EasyJet in the travel industry.
At this stage, it’s not clear how the hackers managed to gain access to EasyJet’s systems. However, with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we have seen a notable increase in attackers targeting all sectors, including travel, to take advantage of the reduced resources and focus on cyber security. Despite the current climate, technical defence is still paramount, and in particular, regular p ....
Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director,  Your Lawyers
May 20, 2020
The airline could face a penalty of up to 4% of its annual worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year.
With the travel industry already facing mounting criticism as thousands of customers struggle to receive refunds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, news that nine million EasyJet customers have had their personal information exposed is another damaging blow to the airline. Although EasyJet has said that there is no evidence any customer data has been misused, the fact that over 2,000 custom ....
Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect ,  Webroot
May 20, 2020
Airlines can be a lucrative target for hackers as they are a treasure trove of personal information.
This is a difficult time for airlines and a data breach isn’t going to help with regaining customers’ trust. EasyJet will quickly need to explain why it has taken so long since January to announce this and why the affected customers have still not been informed. The fact that it has been working with ICO and NCSC is reassuring, and hopefully this will reduce any potential GDPR fines, but eithe ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
May 20, 2020
Conventional cybersecurity products are good at detecting and blocking known threats. But it’s the unknown security threats which are of high risk.
This data breach is another sobering lesson that should serve as a warning to forward-looking cybersecurity leaders. Security teams need to know who is in their environment, what they have access to and what they are doing. Too many organizations continue to operate in a gray area of unknown risk. Addressing this challenge requires an accurate and timely measurement of the risks that lurk in those ....
Anurag Kahol, CTO,  Bitglass
May 20, 2020
It was a ‘highly sophisticated’ attack, illustrating that cybercriminals are constantly advancing their attack methods.
The airline industry is an extremely attractive target to cybercriminals, as they can collect and store personally identifiable information (PII) on billions of passengers every year, including passport numbers, credit card information, email addresses and much more. In this easyJet incident, millions of passenger email addresses and travel details, along with thousands of credit card numbers were ....
Chris DeRamus, CTO and co-founder,  DivvyCloud
May 20, 2020
ompanies should follow the principle of least-privileged access when provisioning identity and access management (IAM) permissions.
Airports and airlines are increasingly reliant on technology and the global aviation industry is more connected than ever before, making these companies much more susceptible to cyberattacks. Research from ImmuniWeb found that 97% of the world’s top airports failed the cybersecurity posture test administered by the firm. Unfortunately, this data breach impacting easyJet passengers illuminates ho ....
