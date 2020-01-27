U.S. Govt Agency Hit With New CARROTBALL Malware Dropper

A new malware called CARROTBALL, used as a second-stage payload in targeted attacks, was distributed in phishing email attachments delivered to a U.S. government agency and non-US foreign nationals professionally affiliated with current activities in North Korea.

CARROTBALL came in a Microsoft Word document acting as a lure for the target, from a Russian email address. The topic was geopolitical relations issues regarding North Korea, Bleeping Computer reported.

Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 27, 2020
Spear phishing has long been a tool of adversaries and cyber criminals, and a very effective one at that.
Richard Bejtlich , Principal Security Strategist,  Corelight
January 27, 2020
Because some network traffic analysis and monitoring systems log and parse FTP, and can extract the files transferred.
