U.S. Govt Agency Hit With New CARROTBALL Malware Dropper

A new malware called CARROTBALL, used as a second-stage payload in targeted attacks, was distributed in phishing email attachments delivered to a U.S. government agency and non-US foreign nationals professionally affiliated with current activities in North Korea.
CARROTBALL came in a Microsoft Word document acting as a lure for the target, from a Russian email address. The topic was geopolitical relations issues regarding North Korea, Bleeping Computer reported.
