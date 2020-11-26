Two-Factor Authentication Bypass Flaw Affects 70 Million+ Domains

Researchers have uncovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability affecting the cPanel & WebHost Manager (WHM) web hosting platform. cPanel &WHM version 11.90.0.5 (90.0 Build 5) exhibits a two-factor authentication bypass flaw, vulnerable to brute force attack, resulting in a scenario where an attacker with knowledge of or access to valid credentials could bypass two-factor authentication protections on an account.

