Twitter Hack Virtual Bail Hearing Hacked By Porn

A bail hearing by Zoom for the 17-year-old who hacked some of the world’s highest-profile Twitter accounts last month was interrupted by participants showing porn, according to Bloomberg.Graham Ivan Clark, who was arrested last week and hacking into many notable Twitter accounts, was represented by lawyers asking a Florida court to lower their client’s bail. It was at this point that the raunchy images were broadcast into the hearing. While prosecutors urged the judge to keep Clark in jail, the judge didn’t get a chance to rule on the bail request as he was forced to cancel the hearing because of the porn bombs.