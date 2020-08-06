Twitter Hack Virtual Bail Hearing Hacked By Porn

A bail hearing by Zoom for the 17-year-old who hacked some of the world’s highest-profile Twitter accounts last month was interrupted by participants showing porn, according to Bloomberg.Graham Ivan Clark, who was arrested last week and hacking into many notable Twitter accounts, was represented by lawyers asking a Florida court to lower their client’s bail. It was at this point that the raunchy images were broadcast into the hearing. While prosecutors urged the judge to keep Clark in jail, the judge didn’t get a chance to rule on the bail request as he was forced to cancel the hearing because of the porn bombs.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 06, 2020
Zoom has updated multiple times in recent months and provided its users with plenty of ways to help protect their meetings.
This clearly shows that even after the torrent of Zoombombing we saw at the start of the pandemic, people still haven’t learnt how to keep their virtual meetings safe from attacks like this. There are plenty of ways to reduce the chance of embarrassment – such as banning screen takeovers, setting up a unique password to enter a meeting, or using a unique room ID without sharing it publicly. ....
