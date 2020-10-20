Twitter Employees Handed Over VPN Credentials That Led To Infamous July Hack

The huge Twitter hack that occurred back in July came about due to stolen VPN credentials, according to TechRadar. It has now been revealed that Twitter employees were tricked into handing over their account details by hackers that had managed to create a site that looked identical to the genuine VPN login page. The hackers pretended to be from the social network’s internal IT department, telephoning members of staff to ask for the relevant credentials. Such claims were believed because VPN issues were commonplace at the time.