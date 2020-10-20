Twitter Employees Handed Over VPN Credentials That Led To Infamous July Hack

The huge Twitter hack that occurred back in July came about due to stolen VPN credentials, according to TechRadar. It has now been revealed that Twitter employees were tricked into handing over their account details by hackers that had managed to create a site that looked identical to the genuine VPN login page. The hackers pretended to be from the social network’s internal IT department, telephoning members of staff to ask for the relevant credentials. Such claims were believed because VPN issues were commonplace at the time.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
October 20, 2020
Companies must equip staff with the tools they need to protect them from social engineering.
Most successful cyberattacks are far from simple – instead, they require multiple elements that must work simultaneously to pull off a full-blown attack, especially for a hack of the magnitude we saw against Twitter. In this current moment, with millions of employees working remotely, it is easier than ever for cybercriminals to socially engineer their intended targets, and taking on the guise o ....
[Read More >>]

