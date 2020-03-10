Twitter has used its new “manipulated media” tag for the first time on an edited video of a speech by Joe Biden, according to BBC News. The tag, introduced on 5 March, tells readers when a picture or video has been “significantly altered or fabricated”. The footage was posted by by Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, and seemed to show Biden calling for people to vote for President Trump.
Twitter Cracks Down On Fake News
Twitter has used its new “manipulated media” tag for the first time on an edited video of a speech by Joe Biden, according to BBC News. The tag, introduced on 5 March, tells readers when a picture or video has been “significantly altered or fabricated”. The footage was posted by by Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, and seemed to show Biden calling for people to vote for President Trump.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
In this article