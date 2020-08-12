TSB Customers suffer online banking outages

Some TSB customers couldn’t access online banking services on Monday, with users on both the app and the website receiving error messages when trying to access their accounts, according to BBC News. Many of the affected customers were unable to get past the security questions, some for several hours. A number of users even reported their accounts had been blocked while trying to log in with the correct details. The bank said it was working to fix the issue as quickly as possible, and that only a “very small number” of people were affected.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
August 12, 2020
Every time a bank goes offline for any length of time, cybercriminals aren’t far behind.
