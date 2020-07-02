TrickBot Malware Now Checks Screen Resolution To Evade Analysis – Expert Reaction

The infamous TrickBot trojan has started to check the screen resolutions of victims to detect whether the malware is running in a virtual machine. When researchers analyze malware, they typically do it in a virtual machine that is configured with various analysis tools. Due to this, malware commonly uses anti-VM techniques to detect whether the malware is running in a virtual machine. If it is, it is most likely being analyzed by a researcher or an automated sandbox system. These anti-VM techniques include looking for particular processes, Windows services, or machine names, and even checking network card MAC addresses or CPU features.