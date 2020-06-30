Today’s New Banking Rule Won’t Solve Fraud, Tech Will – Expert Comment

334 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Joe Bloemendaal, Head of Strategy,  Mitek
June 30, 2020
This new rule will go some way to preventing bank transfer fraud – but it’s not enough to put fraudsters off forever.
The new ‘confirmation of payee’ rule coming into force on 30th June is a step forward in the fight against financial fraud. Fraud has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, so every additional layer of protection the banks introduce should be welcomed – especially if it can save the British public £145 million a year in fraud losses. However, this new rule doesn’t go far enough. Th ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article